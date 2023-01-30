NFL Fans Call for Rule To Be Brought Back After 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship

The 49ers experienced a horror show of injuries in the NFC title game. And now people are calling for the NFL to fix the emergency quarterback rule to make sure what happened Sunday doesn’t repeat again.

Quick primer in case you missed what happened in the Eagles lopsided 31-7 victory over the 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The 49ers found themselves in need of a fifth-team quarterback.

Coming into Sunday, the 49ers already knew what it was like to lose the top two guys on the depth chart. Rookie Brock Purdy, the final player selected in last year’s draft, started the season as third team. But he found himself running the show in early December after Trey Lance, then Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries. It didn’t seem to matter who started. San Fran won a dozen games in a row.

Then Purdy hurt his elbow during the 49ers first possession of Sunday’s game. Josh Johnson, the definition of a journeyman QB, replaced Purdy and played into the third quarter. However, Johnson suffered a concussion after getting hit by Eagles tackle Ndamukong Suh.

A 49ers fan used tape Sunday to replace all the quarterback names on the jersey. It’s why fans want the NFL to change the rules and reinstitute the emergency quarterback rule. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

If NFL Hadn’t Changed Rule, 49ers Could’ve Had Emergency Quarterback on Hand

Kyle Shanahan had to go back to Purdy, who couldn’t throw the ball, or tailback Christian McCaffrey, who could run the wildcat. That’s when experts and fans started calling for the NFL to bring back the emergency quarterback rule.

Long-time NFL writer Charean Williams tweeted: “Memo to NFL: Go back to the old rule and allow a third quarterback to dress as an emergency quarterback. No one wants to see this in any game much less a championship game. (I know 49ers don’t have a healthy third QB right now, but they would have if that was the rule.)”

Memo to NFL: Go back to the old rule and allow a third quarterback to dress as an emergency quarterback. No one wants to see this in any game much less a championship game. (I know 49ers don't have a healthy third QB right now, but they would have if that was the rule.) — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) January 29, 2023

Broncos Were Last Team to Use a Non-QB to Start That Position

Before 2011, the NFL had a rule that allowed for teams to dress a third-string quarterback. He would be in uniform and become the 46th active player. However, if he came into the game before the fourth quarter, QB1 and QB2 couldn’t see action again.

But then the NFL changed the rule and allowed teams a 46th player, no matter the position. Since then, teams don’t use the 46th as an emergency quarterback, with coaches gambling that they wouldn’t lose more than two quarterbacks in a game.

Before Sunday, the only time this really was an issue was back in 2020, when COVID played havoc with game-day rosters. In late November, the Broncos lost all their quarterbacks to the quarantine and needed to start receiver Kendall Hinton against the Saints. He was the first emergency quarterback to start for any team in 55 years. It was such a rarity that his play-calling wristband now is on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It’s doubtful the Hall of Fame would want to feature any 49er mementos from the NFC title game. But maybe the impact of the game will force the NFL to rethink the rule.

“Would not be surprised to see this game spur on some roster rule change,” tweeted Alain Poupart, who covers the Dolphins. “It’s borderline criminal to have a team down 21 in the fourth quarter and a conference title game and they’re running the ball on every down because they don’t have a healthy QB.”