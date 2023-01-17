NFL Fans Call Out Tom Brady for Dirty Tackle Attempt

Tom Brady is caught some flak in what could’ve been his final NFL game. It had nothing to do with his performance under center, although that didn’t go well, either. Fans seemed to be pretty upset with a dirty play the quarterback made while trying to make a tackle.

In the clip below, it appears that Brady tried to trip up a Cowboys player with the football. He slid on the ground, stuck his leg out and attempted to trip up the defender, though it didn’t really work.

Textbook form on the tackle from Tom Brady here pic.twitter.com/YT0E6HIOEh — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) January 17, 2023

A lot of fans had a huge problem with Brady’s antics during Monday’s game. It wasn’t the best look for the 23-year NFL veteran.

“What is Tom Brady doing?” tweeted the Dan Le Batard Show’s account. “Might catch a fine for that one,” said Charles McDonald of Yahoo.

“After VAR review, Tom Brady has been given a straight red card for going studs up on the tackle,” tweeted Sickos Committee.

Brady has done a lot of great things in the NFL. This will not go down as one of them.

Bad Night for Tom Brady

Monday night was far from Tom Brady’s best performance. Along with attempting to side-swipe a Dallas defensive player, one of the quarterback’s impressive streaks ended.

Brady had gone three seasons (dating back to 2019) without throwing an interception in the redzone. That ended Monday night. Jayron Kearse intercepted a Brady pass in the endzone early in the NFC Wild Card Game.

That marked Brady’s first redzone pick in 410 throws. That’s a pretty impressive streak, but it came to an end at an unfortunate time for the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay lost to Dallas 31-14. Now, there will be a lot of questions regarding Brady’s future in the NFL.