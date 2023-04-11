NFL Fans Can’t Believe How Expensive Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV Will Cost

Fans are seeing ticket shock as they take a glance at the prices for the NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.

YouTube is the new vendor for Sunday Ticket, which used to be the exclusive territory of AT&T, which had the rights for three decades. YouTube is giving new customers $100 off the rate through June 6.

But the full price is $349 per season for YouTube TV subscribers. It’s $389 when customers also add Red Zone. The cost for non YouTube subscribers goes up to $449 and $489.

It’s a real thing that prices are going up everywhere from eggs to Diet Cokes and now to streaming TV packages.

“I was waiting to see what Sunday Ticket would cost on YouTube TV,” a fan wrote. “These prices are a HARD NO for me and YouTube TV has become way too expensive on it’s own, since all we do is watch sports on there. Time to cancel the subscription.”

There were more calls to cancel subscriptions. Another fan wrote: YouTube Yall really going to be making Sunday ticket too effing expensive to afford? Direct tv had trouble for a reason. Yall forgot inflation is already fucking everyone? Common now. That’s ridiculous.”

Another NFL fan compared the YouTube prices as compared to AT&T. “Love to see that YouTube has unveiled its pricing for Sunday Ticket and it’s just as expensive as Direct TV.”

Actually, YouTube is more expensive without the early $100 discount. Last year’s price with AT&T was $293.94.

Front Office Sports reported that the new Sunday Ticket will allow you to view four games at once. There will be unlimited DVR service. Sunday Ticket will provide personalized recommendations. You can view plays, fantasty data and call up live stats. There also will be a way to hide spoilers.

YouTube bought the rights to Sunday Ticket for $2 billion a year. You can get it as an add on to YouTube TV. Or It you can add it via the Primetime Channels hub. This will be the first time you can subscribe to Sunday Ticket without a pay-TV subscription.

Counting YouTube TV, the last two big broadcast deals the NFL signed were with streamers. Amazon Prime now is the carrier for Thursday Night Football.