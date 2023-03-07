NFL Fans Express Concern for Todd McShay After Appearance on ‘Get Up’

Todd McShay is a well-respected NFL Draft analyst for ESPN. On Tuesday, he made an appearance on Get Up to discuss his latest mock draft, top-tier quarterbacks, and more.

Unfortunately, things didn’t seem right. McShay spoke slowly and was slurring during what turned out to be a relatively short segment. This led to concerns from fans about his health.

One fan offered his prays for Todd McShay.

Todd Mcshay does not look well on TV right now. Prayers to the man. — Devin Fonrose 🇭🇹 (@fonrozay) March 7, 2023

Another wondered if he was okay.

Is Todd McShay ok? — Lee Now (@Gosurf911) March 7, 2023

This isn’t, unfortunately, the first time that Todd McShay has had issues on TV. He once, while talking about a player during a broadcast, struggled to speak clearly. Very shortly thereafter, McShay took a leave of absence to focus on his health. At that time, he had the full support of ESPN.

“I am going to take some time away to focus on my health and my family. Thank you ESPN for being so supportive and for all the well wishes – I can’t wait to be back on the sidelines soon,” McShay tweeted.

Now, fans just want to make sure he has the support he needs, for whatever it is that he appears to be struggling with.

Todd McShay doesn’t sound good again on Get Up. Hope he’s getting the help he needs. — Casper Park (@CasperParq) March 7, 2023

Todd McShay Has a New Mock Draft

The main reason for Todd McShay’s appearance on Get Up was to promote and discuss his latest mock draft.

“This edition of predictions begins with a pair of trades early in Round 1, including a move for one team up to No. 1 overall,” McShay explained his logic. “Four quarterbacks come off the board in the top nine picks; that matches what I projected in my last mock, but the order of the QBs and a few of the landing spots have changed. Who were the biggest risers from their combine performances?”

Notably, in his mock draft, Todd McShay has the Indianapolis Colts trade up to number one overall to take Bryce Young. CJ Stroud will then, apparently, go second overall to the Houston Texans. Anthony Richardson and all of his potential will then go fourth overall to the Las Vegas Raiders after another trade.