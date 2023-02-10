NFL Fans Furious Devin Hester Snubbed From Pro Football Hall of Fame

Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, the NFL inducted a new Hall of Fame Class this week. As is typical with Hall of Fame inductions, NFL fans across the country would rather gripe and moan about who did not get in rather than celebrate who did. This year was no exception, as fans were outraged that kick return legend Devin Hester was omitted from the class.

Before diving into the Hester debate, let’s take a moment to examine the eight players and one coach that did get in. Here they were:

Darrelle Revis (CB), Demarcus Ware (LB), Joe Thomas (OT), Ronde Barber (CB), Ken Riley (CB), Joe Klecko (DL), Zach Thomas (LB), Chuck Howley (LB), Don Coryell (Head Coach).

Obviously, a very deserving bunch and even a couple recent studs who were elected first-ballot. Alas…no Devin Hester. As a wide receiver, he was completely forgettable. But his work in the return game is ultimately why folks believe he should be in.

So the debate really is…should a mediocre wide receiver make the Hall solely because of his work on special teams? After all, a dominant wide receiver is far more impactful than a great return man. But on the other side of the coin, it would be cool to have a novelty player like Hester in inshrined for being sort of a niche star. The NFL would be rewarding a player for being the best at one specific skill, which is cool.

Hester Fans Outraged Over Hall of Fame Snub

Fans on Twitter certainly believe the League should reward such a career.

“No Devin Hester again. This is ridiculous. Dude completely changed the game,” wrote one fan named Robert on Twitter. Another fan, Josh, was upset as well. “Screw you NFL for leaving out Devin Hester of the HOF class again…this is strike two.” A third fan, named Gabriel Reyes, also expressed his displeasure at Hester’s snub, asking:

“Devin Hester has been robbed once again. When will they realize the greatness of Hester?”

Man, who knew folks were so upset that Hester didn’t make the cut. After being a finalist the last two years, fans can be assured he will one day get in. Heck, poor Ken Riley had to wait 40 years and passed away before he was even inducted — and he was a much better player than Hester at his position and is one of the NFL’s all-time leaders in interceptions.

Hester is getting one day, likely sooner rather than later. But Bears fans clearly wanted him in this year.