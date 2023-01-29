NFL Fans Had Plenty of Thoughts on Anita Baker’s National Anthem Before Eagles-49ers NFC Championship

Anita Baker’s rendition of the national anthem prior to the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers was… not the best. And of course, social media is giving her the jokes for it.

Baker hasn’t stopped performing since the late 70’s, but the eight-time Grammy Award winner simply did not have her best day on the mic.

Here are some of the funniest instant reactions from around Twitter following Baker’s anthem:

I apologize, that anthem by Anita Baker was a bit pitchy, but she's giving us the best that she's got. — Alex B. Smith (@axsmithsports) January 29, 2023

No disrespect, but Anita Baker just made dogs howl nation wide. — Fayego (@FayEgo1) January 29, 2023

I love Anita Baker. But I don’t think singing the national anthem at the game was the lane she should have merged in… — Keilah (@Mskacey25) January 29, 2023

The NFC Championship game is underway live on Fox where Philadelphia found the end zone on its opening drive. The Eagles entered Sunday as three-point favorites at home.

Shannon Sharpe Makes Brave Final Score Prediction for Eagles vs. 49ers

Conference Championship weekend is upon us, and everyone is choosing their picks for both games. On a recent episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe made a bold prediction about the final score of the NFC title game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m goign to take the 49ers in a very close ballgame,” Sharpe told Skip Bayless. “Love what DeMeco Ryan is doing — those guys play extremely hard for him.

“I know he’s going to have a plan because the one thing you plan for is that you have to have a plan for Jalen Hurts’ legs. … I think they come up with a great gameplan. They neutralize Jalen Hurts’ legs, they make him throw the football from the pocket. I’m going to take the 49ers in a very close game. I’m going to say 49ers 23-20.”

In terms of position matchups, Sharpe gave the San Francisco front seven the nod over the Eagles, while saying both teams have formidable secondaries before giving Phili the slight edge. Still, Sharpe says the 49ers outweigh the Eagles on offense in every position but one.

“The only place that I can that the Philadelphia Eagles have an advantage is at quarterback. Offensive line, running back, skill position — Deebo [Samuel], [George] Kittle, [Brandon] Aiyuk, Jauan [Jennings], the running backs with [Christian McCaffrey] and [Elijah] Mitchell — I think it’s a push.”

As good as the 49ers defense is, the offense is just as lethal. They might be starting Mr. Irrelevant, but he’s undefeated as an NFL starter surrounded by superstars at every position. No team in the NFL has a WR-TE-RB trio like SF does in Samuel, Kittle and McCaffrey, and Brock Purdy is making the most of it. All he has to do is win one more game to take his team to a Super Bowl.