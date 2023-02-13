NFL Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Rihanna Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVII

Millions of fans around the world tuned into Super Bowl halftime to see Rihanna. But what did football fans think of the show?

The reaction definitely was mixed as the pop star took a special split-level stage at State Farm Stadium outside Phoenix. She wore a baggy red jumpsuit. Eventually, part of her outfit evolved into a long, flowing coat. Dozens of dancers wore white and performed alongside her.

Shakira, who performed at Super Bowl halftime with Jennifer Lopez in February 2020, wished Rihanna well before she took the stage in Arizona.

“Remembering good times and wishing you the best vibes for tonight’s show, Rih!” Shakira tweeted.

Rihanna performed a medley of her hits. And the show, although beautiful, lacked the energy of last year’s halftime concert. That one in Los Angeles was a nod to 1990s-era hip hop. You could play a game at home to name all the special guests. Meanwhile, Rihanna did her Super Bowl halftime solo. The entire 13-minute performance saw the singer joined onstage surrounded by dancers. She collaborated with Jay-Z and DJ Khaled. But they watched the show from the stadium, not the stage.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, was at the Super Bowl to watch her perform. Rihanna hasn’t performed publicly since 2018, so her fans were going crazy to see her on stage.

Many fans are in agreement that it was one of the best Super Bowl halftime shows in recent memory.

Rihanna is such a boss bitch. Gotta be one of the most insane Super Bowl performances I’ve ever seen — Trysta Krick🐺 (@Trysta_Krick) February 13, 2023

Some fans pondered whether Rihanna announced a pregnancy during the performance. She gave birth to her first child, a son, last May. And yes, she is pregnant! Her representative confirmed the news during the third quarter.

“How many seconds into the half time show did someone at your Super Bowl party politely ask if Rihanna is pregnant,” one fan tweeted.