NFL fans outraged after draft forced to switch to ESPN2 due to NBA game

The NFL, the long considered king of sports, is no longer on top. Well, for the next few hours, at least.

The second and third-round of the 2023 NFL Draft commenced Friday on ESPN, just as the first-round did the night prior. Just one hour and 12 picks in, however, the NFL Draft was moved to another channel. ESPN made the decision to flip coverage over to ESPN2 to accommodate Game 6 of the Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings NBA playoffs series.

NFL fans were not pleased.

“Hey @ESPN bet you a dime to a donut that the draft gets you bigger ratings on 2 than the game does,” one Twitter user wrote.

The channel switch occurred as the Green Bay Packers made their second-round selection, grabbing former Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave. One Packers fan took exception to the NFL Draft moving over to ESPN2 during their pick.

“That’s it. That’s the draft,” the fan wrote on Twitter. “Packers get a weapon for Jordan Love and ESPN decided to cut to the NBA Playoffs.”

This story is developing…