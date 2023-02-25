NFL Fans React to Kansas City Chiefs Replacement for Eric Bieniemy

With Eric Bieniemy taking the offensive coordinator position with the Washington Commanders, the Kansas City Chiefs had a position to fill on staff. Fortunately, head coach Andy Reid didn’t have to venture too far to find a replacement.

Friday, the Chiefs announced that Matt Nagy has been promoted to offensive coordinator. He was a member of last year’s staff, working as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach.

Nagy is in his second stint with the Chiefs, previously working with the team from 2013-17. After the announcement was made, NFL fans sounded off on the news.

We have promoted Matt Nagy to Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/bxVze329HJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 24, 2023

For the most part, fans in Kansas City seemed to approve of the hire.

“Great move, kinda expected that they would do that but he’s the perfect person for the job,” one fan wrote. Another said, “Neutral fans trying to hate on Nagy when the man got to the Playoffs with Mitchell Tribusky.”

Some simply added memes to express their approval:

LETS GOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/XktfAxoaZd — A Bag of Whole Milk with Clothes On (@spenceresau_) February 24, 2023

Nagy didn’t have the most successful run as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, but there seems to be a lot of optimism about his potential as the OC in Kansas City. Especially since he’s done it before.

Commanders Hire Eric Bieniemy Away from Chiefs

In his five seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, Eric Bieniemy became one of the most popular names in the NFL. So it wasn’t too surprising that another team looked into hiring him.

Although Kansas City attempted to keep its OC, the Washington Commanders made a pretty good offer.

“KC wanted him back,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. “But Bieniemy got an upgraded title, a chance to build his staff and a big commitment.”

Bieniemy helped lead the Chiefs to a pair of Super Bowl victories. Now, he’ll see if he can help improve the Commanders offense.