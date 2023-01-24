NFL Fans Roast Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni’s Pizza of Choice

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is one of the bright young minds in the NFL — a pizza connoisseur he is not.

The NFL community took a collective gasp when Sirianni revealed he had a yearning of Pizza Hut while watching the New York Giants’ 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card last Sunday.

“I was kinda craving Pizza Hut stuffed-crust pizza,” Sirianni told reporters, via the New York Post. “I haven’t had that in a while. That’s not something I get to get at home. So we had that.”

A once in a while craving for Pizza Hut? Ok, sure, we can get on board with that. The problem is that Sirianni’s cravings don’t stop with just one nationwide pizza chain. It actually expands to another one — another one which falls below Pizza Hut.

Sirianni switched things up while watching the San Francisco 49ers defeat the Dallas Cowboys, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round Sunday.

“Little Caesars,” said Sirianni, when asked his pizza of choice during the game.

"Little Caesars"



— Nick Sirianni on the #Eagles coaches' pizza of choice while watching the 49ers-Cowboys game



(Big Yuck.)



It was Pizza Hut last week. (Yuck.) — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 23, 2023

Little Caesars. That was the pizza of choice for a head coach who reportedly makes $6-7 million a season. Let alone the fact that Sirianni resides in Philadelphia, the No. 5 pizza city in the United States, per TheTravel.com.

A selection so poor, even the pizza man himself in Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy couldn’t resist from chiming in.

“So Nick Sirianni is trash,” Portnoy tweeted.

Perhaps Portnoy can provide some suggestions for Sirianni, such as some New Haven-style or bar style pizza. Either way, Little Caesars ain’t gonna cut it and 1,000% is not the pizza of champions.

Nick Sirianni Makes Bold Comparison Involving Jalen Hurts

Sirianni has clearly been feeling bold lately, and that didn’t stop after his team’s dominant 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Round Saturday. Following another strong performance from Jalen Hurts, Sirianni made quite the comparison involving the third-year quarterback.

“It’s like having Michael Jordan out there,” Sirianni after the game. “He’s your leader. He’s your guy.”