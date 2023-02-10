NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors

Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday.

Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.

Kelly Clarkson showed up to the NFL Honors wearing a Cowboys gown.



"Did you all know the playoffs continue after the divisional round? I didn't. I'm a Cowboys fan." 😱 pic.twitter.com/I8CRKyqGDr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2023

Though Clarkson gets an A for effort, that didn’t stop the NFL community from roasting her unique outfit.

“Kelly Clarkson, in her opening, somehow reached a level of cringe on par with Amy Schumer,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Others took it upon themselves to land a light-hearted jab towards “America’s Team.”

“First time anyone with #Cowboys Gear has shown up in a big role at the Super Bowl in DECADES!” another fan tweeted.

More responses continued to poke fun at the Cowboys’ 27-year drought of not advancing to the NFC Championship Game.

“Kelly Clarkson hosting the NFL Honors in a Cowboys dress looks like Cinderella except instead of going home by midnight she’s gotta go home by the second round,” one Twitter user wrote.

Kelly Clarkson Takes Shots at Cowboys with Players in Attendance

With Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons among the Cowboys in attendance, Clarkson made sure to find time in her monologue to fire some shots at her favorite team.

“Did you all know the playoffs continue after the divisional round? I didn’t. I’m a Cowboys fan,” said Clarkson, as the camera panned to Prescott who cracked a smile.

The Cowboys, however, weren’t the only team to catch a stray from Clarkson. The Cleveland Browns, the NFL’s resident punching bag, were on the receiving end of a zinger from Clarkson.

“It was a crazy season,” Clarkson said. “Thankfully the Browns restored order to the universe by doing a bunch of dumb Browns stuff, so that happened.”