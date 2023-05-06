NFL fans roast Micah Parsons after falling for fake D’Andre Swift troll about the Dallas Cowboys

Let’s be honest, most of us are still getting accustomed to the new Twitter platform. With the revised Blue Checkmark process, it’s easy to get duped on the social media app. And if you don’t believe us, just ask Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who fell for a fake quote attributed to new Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift.

During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions agreed to a trade with the Eagles, sending Swift to Philadelphia. Now that he’s officially part of the roster, the running back will wear No. 0.

That’s where the “comment” comes in. A Twitter user attributed a fake quote to the running back, saying that Swift took No. 0 because “That’s how many times the Cowboys have been to an NFC Championship Game in my lifetime.” Parsons fell for it.

“Damn you just pulled up on the block Swift?!!” Parsons responded. He later deleted the tweet, presumably after discovering the words didn’t come from Swift.

A lot of NFL fans (primarily from Philly) gave Parsons serious grief for taking the bait.

What’s the old Herm Edwards saying when it comes to social media? “Don’t press send!” Parsons learned how responding can backfire in a big way.

Hahahah well done (he secretly wants to be an Eagle) — Sean (@BirdsCardDad) May 5, 2023

To be fair, though, we can’t completely fault Parsons here. The quote came from a “verified” account on Twitter. But with Elon Musk‘s new platform, anyone can get the checkmark if they pony up some cash.

You have won Twitter today my friend — Sidelines – Eagles 🦅 (@SSN_Eagles) May 5, 2023

Let this be a lesson to other professional athletes — and really anyone else: Don’t believe everything you read on Twitter.

Eagles trade for D’Andre Swift during 2023 NFL Draft

With the Eagles locking down quarterback Jalen Hurts for the next five years thanks to a massive deal, the franchise looked to add more quality pieces to the offense. Philadelphia did exactly that through a trade during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia made a trade with Detroit for the running back. The Eagles landed Swift and a seventh-round selection. The Lions get a fourth-round pick in 2025 and received a seventh-rounder this year.

Swift proved to be a productive back during his time in Detroit. In three seasons with the Lions, Swift has totaled 1,680 rushing yards and added 1,198 receiving yards. He’s accounted for 25 total touchdowns for the Lions.

Swift has totaled over 500 rushing yards in each of his first three seasons with the Lions. He’s also reached the end zone at least five times each year.