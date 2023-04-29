Bill Belichick has enough skin in the NFL Draft game that we should trust his picks for the Patriots. But fans still mocked the coach and the team for selecting both a kicker and a punter during Saturday’s final rounds.

The Patriots picked Maryland kicker Chad Ryland 10 picks into the start of Saturday’s fourth round. Then in the sixth round, New England grabbed Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer.

New England missed the playoffs this year and the Patriots need so much help, especially at cornerback, offensive line and receiver.

One fan wrote: “Another failed draft by the New England Patriots especially trading up for a kicker I really hope this is Belichick’s final year he needs to go!!!”

