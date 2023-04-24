NFL Fans Roast the Houston Texans for Posting Cheesy Inspirational Quote Post

This is a big week for the Houston Texans. The franchise has a lot of pressure on them to nail their pair of Top-12 picks come Thursday at the start of the 2023 NFL Draft. Based on what they posted on Twitter, though, the fanbase is already on edge.

The Texans shared this tweet earlier today as a way to reflect and say that it’s ready for them to look toward the future.

“Failure is not an option: it’s a necessity,” the post reads. “Every misstep is a lesson learned. Every setback a chance to grow stronger. Embrace the struggle and become unstoppable.”

While the sentiment is understood, it’s not exactly appreciated at the moment by those who follow the Houston Texans and understand what’s at stake this week. In turn, it led to some pretty comical responses from the NFL media and fans as they tried to decipher the oddly timed message.

What kind of tweet is this, right before the draft? There’s a time and place for everything. Now’s not the time for this tweet — Kyle Ellisor (@kyleon11) April 24, 2023

I feel for the poor person in the graphics department that had to put this together.



You know there was a lot of “really? You sure?” https://t.co/5VpQYXggB0 — John (@JohnAWade3) April 24, 2023

Holy shit



I love this. https://t.co/YP10EpnU3U — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 24, 2023

This could really come back to bite the Houston Texans if the consensus is that they don’t nail their picks in Kansas City this week. Still, in their own words, it’s time to ’embrace the struggle’ and ‘become unstoppable’…or at least they think so. Those results are still to be determined.

Houston Texans DB Jonathan Owens Marries Simone Biles

Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles officially tied the knot in a ceremony on Saturday. The happy couple shared snaps from their special day on Twitter, including the moment their marriage became official with the magistrate’s signature.

Owens tweeted photos with the caption: ‘My person, forever’

Owens and Biles began dating in 2020, leading to a proposal from the former Missouri Western standout in February of 2022. Biles, a Houston native since her family’s move to the Lone Star State in 2000, nearly met Owens at a Texans game in 2019. However, it was a missed connection. The two actually found each other months later on the exclusive dating app Raya. They became Instagram official months later.

“It was one of the few times in [Simone’s] life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything,” Owens told Today on how the two started their relationship. “So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

Owens has been with the Houston Texans for four seasons. He hit the Texans active roster multiple times in 2020 but notched his first stats in 2021. Owens had 18 tackles in 7 games played in 2021. He also had his first career interception. In 2022, Owens played in all 17 games as a starting safety for Houston. He had 124 tackles, including a sack, for the struggling Texans franchise.

Owens’ two-year, $1.175 deal from 2021 ran out in March, making him a free agent this offseason.