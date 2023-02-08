NFL Fans Slam Jackson Mahomes for Flaunting His Wealth in Las Vegas

When it comes to Jackson Mahomes, the saying “all press is good press” seems to apply. Deserving or not, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has frequently drawn ire from NFL fans for his antics, ranging from Tik Tok dances to altercations at a night club.

With Patrick and the Chiefs preparing for the Super Bowl on Sunday, Jackson is once again back in the spotlight. This time fans are up in arms about an old Instagram post the younger Mahomes made from Las Vegas.

Jackson Mahomes flaunts his material possessions in a video, showing off expensive clothes, meals and even a Range Rover. Although the post was from Jan. 7, many fans have taken to the comments section recently to voice their disapproval.

“Imagine being a dad and one of your boys is a Super Bowl champion on the other makes videos like this,” one commenter wrote.

“It’s not the fact that he has this lifestyle,” another person said. “It’s the fact that he flaunts it as if he works for it. That’s why people bash him.”

“What do you do for a living?” a third person asked.

The comments continue like that, with fans insulting Jackson and accusing him of getting by off his brother’s money. Patrick signed a 10-year contract extension with Kansas City worth $503 million in 2020.

However, it’s also worth nothing that Jackson Mahomes’ social media presence has enabled him to make some money for himself. He has a net worth of $3 million according to Wikifeed, though it’s unclear exactly how accurate that number is. Regardless, it is possible to earn income off Tik Tok and, given Jackson’s popularity on the platform, it’s likely he has.

Either way, it’s clear he will continue to be a polarizing figure because of his penchant for social media posts such as this. There’s certainly nothing wrong with enjoying the success of a family member, but he could likely draw less criticism by being a bit more humble.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs face the Eagles in the Super Bowl at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.