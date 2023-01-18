NFL Fans Slam Lamar Jackson For Not Attending Ravens-Bengals Playoff Game

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made an interesting decision during Wild Card Weekend. He opted against traveling with his teammates as Baltimore took on Cincinnati in the opening round of the NFL playoffs. That didn’t sit well with many fans.

Jackson missed the final five games of the regular season with injury and was ruled out for Baltimore’s playoff game against Cincinnati. The quarterback decided not to go to Sunday’s game, which the Ravens lost 31-24.

Jackson’s absence from the game didn’t go over very well with fans across the league. Vegas Insider’s Joe Osborne said the QB “quit” on his team:

Lamar Jackson blew it by not being on the sideline for his team tonight. It’s fine if you can’t physically play, but this is flat out quitting. — Joe Osborne (@JTFOz) January 16, 2023

A former MTV star said Jackson’s absence spoke “volumes” about his leadership:

Why is Lamar Jackson not on the sideline wearing a headset helping this team? Am I wrong for feeling this way? Contract or not, this speaks volumes to me about leadership and controlling what you can control. Just not a good look — Trey Weatherholtz (@MTVtrey) January 16, 2023

Another Twitter user said it was a “weird” thing for Jackson to do to his teammates:

Why was Lamar Jackson not on the Ravens' sideline for last night's game? Even if you're not playing, skipping a playoff game seems like a weird thing to do to your teammates. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) January 16, 2023

It was certainly a strange decision to miss the biggest game of the year. Jackson has had some contract issues with Baltimore dating back to the offseason, so perhaps he’s done with the organization.

Either way, it’s one of the odder storylines from this year’s NFL postseason.

J.K. Dobbins Says Ravens Would’ve Won with Lamar Jackson

Even though Baltimore was short-handed at quarterback, it had its chances to advance to the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Running back J.K. Dobbins wanted everyone to know that, had the Ravens been at full strength, they would’ve won.

After the game, Dobbins said, “If we’d have had Lamar, we’d have won too.”

Dobbins was furious following Sunday’s loss, leading to Baltimore’s early exit. He believes he should’ve seen more touches — and also should’ve gotten the ball on a goal-line carry that Bengals defensive lineman Sam Hubbard returned for a touchdown.

“He [Huntley] should have never been in that situation,” Dobbins said, via ESPN. “I don’t get a single carry. I didn’t get a single carry. He should never have been in that situation. I believe I would have put it in the end zone, again.”

Dobbins ended the game with 62 yards on 13 carries.