NFL Fans Slam Terry Bradshaw for Ruining Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC Championship Trophy Ceremony

While the Philadelphia Eagles were getting their trophy and celebrating – Terry Bradshaw represented the FOX broadcast on stage. Turns out, fans didn’t like it too much. The NFL Hall of Famer caused all kinds of comments to be made online.

Terry Bradshaw has been around a few championship games throughout his career. After this NFC Championship trophy presentation, fans want him to stay in the booth from now on. The 74-year-old has drawn the ire of fans multiple times this season for miscues and other alleged mistakes.

Here he is interviewing Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.

THE EAGLES ARE YOUR NFC CHAMPIONS 🏆🦅 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/09LejXAVFU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023

After that, he went on to make Jalen Hurts lead the team and the Philly faithful in the stadium in the Eagles fight song. You know, it was a nice gesture, but it was a little awkward for all involved.

One last @Eagles fight song as they fly into the Super Bowl 😎 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/rwHL5bitH1 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023

Fans Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw

There is no doubt about it, Terry Bradshaw is a legend on and off the field. He’s been a part of some of the NFL’s greatest moments. There isn’t a time in my 25 years of life that he hasn’t been on TV calling games, breaking them down, and all he does on FOX. A staple.

In 2023… fans think it is time to move on.

Terry Bradshaw should not have been doing the trophy presentation.



That was absolutely awful to watch. — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) January 29, 2023

There have been times when Terry Bradshaw has said something he shouldn’t have. Given his age and mistakes from this past year, was it brave or just silly to give him a live microphone on the field?

there’s bravery, then there’s “handing almost 80 years old Terry Bradshaw a live microphone in Philadelphia” bravery — howdy howdy howdy (@AnthraxJones) January 29, 2023

We can ask all of the questions and wonder about this and that. But most of the time, the most likely answer is the most obvious one. As Scott here is so kind to answer for everyone, it is most likely a contractual thing.

He even had a reminder when the season began about Terry Bradshaw doing the highlights.

This is your annual reminder that Terry Bradshaw is probably doing the trophy presentation interview because it’s in his contract. https://t.co/TGQcEQoBQR — Scott Armstrong (@STApxp) January 29, 2023

We’ll try to consult Scott on these matters in the future.

What do you think, Outsiders? Is this the end of something that we watched last night? If Terry Bradshaw hangs it up after this year, it will be the end of an era. Now let’s all sing one more round of the Eagles fight song…