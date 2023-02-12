NFL Fans Slam the League for Leaving Jaylon Ferguson, Jeff Gladney Out of ‘In Memoriam’ Segment During NFL Honors

NFL Honors reached an emotional peak late in Thursday’s broadcast when it honored both Damar Hamlin, then the memories of so many significant football people who passed away the past year.

But some fans who tuned into NFL Honors were stunned that two active players who died — Jaylon Ferguson and Jeff Gladney — weren’t mentioned in the nearly 4 minute long tribute. (You can check out the video here). Both players died before the season started.

Biggest Name in NFL Honors Memorial Tribute Was Franco Harris

First, Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw introduced the memorial clip by talking about his former teammate and friend, Franco Harris, who died just before Christmas. The Steelers were days away from honoring Harris for the 50th-anniversary of the Immaculate Reception against the Oakland Raiders.

“It’s impossible to forget Franco Harris,” Bradshaw told the audience. “In the middle of the roughest, toughest game on earth, he was an island of humility and grace. He never once raised his voice, never pointed a finger and on that day 50 years ago in Pittsburgh, he came out of nowhere to change the game forever.

“When you think about it, immaculate is the perfect word to be linked forever to Franco Harris. I love you, pal. I miss you and like every football fan in this world, I’ll never forget you.”

The NFL Choir sang Puff Daddy and Faith Evans version of “I’ll Be Missing You.” Then NFL Honors broadcast the memorial video, which included photographs and videos of players like Len Dawson and Rayfield Wright along with moments honoring owners, coaches and even long-time journalists.

But what about Gladney and Ferguson?

One fan wrote: “Seriously NFL. Jaylon Ferguson. Come on. He and Jeff Gladney were active players when they passed away. not a good look to miss both of them.” And the fan tagged NFL Honors.

Both Gladney, Ferguson Died in Offseason

Gladney, an All-American from TCU, was Minnesota’s first-round selection in the 2020 NFL draft. He played one season with the Vikings. But Minnesota released him after his rookie season following his indictment on domestic violence charges. He was acquitted at trial. Gladney signed with the Arizona Cardinals for the 2022 season. But he and his girlfriend were killed in a car wreck last May in Dallas.

Meanwhile, Ferguson, an outside linebacker for the Ravens, died in June. Medics found him unresponsive at a home in Baltimore. Police said there was no trauma or signs of foul play. A medical examiner’s report revealed he died of the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine.

Ferguson, known as “Sack Daddy” coming out of Louisiana Tech, was a third-round draft pick of the Ravens in 2019. He still holds the FBS career sack record, registering 45 while he played at Tech. He never approached that level of dominance in Baltimore. His survivors included three young children under the age of 5.