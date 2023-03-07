NFL Fans Tribute Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Franco Harris on What Would Be His 73rd Birthday

In December 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost a legend. Former running back Franco Harris, an NFL icon and Pro Football Hall of Famer, died at the age of 72.

Tuesday, March 7 would’ve been Harris’ 73rd birthday. Steelers and NFL fans alike paid tribute to the football legend on social media.

Both Pittsburgh and the NFL released posts on Twitter to remember Harris on his birthday. There were several fans that also chimed in to honor the late running back.

Remembering the late Franco Harris on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/i6ZN71Av0f — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 7, 2023

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Franco,” one fan wrote. “I hope you know how much you were/are loved!”

“Happy heavenly birthday @francoharrishof you shall never be forgotten,” another added. “My heart is with your family, friends, teammates and fans.”

A third said, “still shocked and dismayed at the timing of Franco’s passing last year. there is an argument to be made that he’s the most important person in the history of Pittsburgh.”

Harris played 13 seasons in the NFL, spending 12 with the Steelers. He was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time Super Bowl champion.

Steelers Players Honor Franco Harris During Christmas Eve Game

Four days after Franco Harris’ passing, the Pittsburgh Steelers played a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team showed up honoring the late running back by wearing No. 32 jerseys.

Harris’ death came days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception.” Pittsburgh planned to honor Harris by retiring his number during the Christmas Eve game at Acrisure Stadium.

Fittingly, the Steelers defeated the Raiders 13-10 on Christmas Eve.

During his NFL career, Harris accounted for 12,120 rushing yards and 91 touchdowns on the ground. He also totaled 2,287 receiving yards and scored on nine touchdown catches.