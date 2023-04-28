NFL fans report outages with YouTube TV during NFL Draft coverage

With the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft … we have an error. Seriously. Fans trying to tune into Thursday night’s first round coverage discovered that YouTube TV’s coverage of the event went down.

Needless to say, those fans were not too pleased with the streaming service. After all, this is the premier offseason event in all of sports.

Fans wait all offseason for the NFL Draft, preparing for how teams try to build for the future. Plenty of individuals spoke out about YouTube TV’s failures on Thursday.

Of course Youtube Tv goes down at the beginning of the draft — Chris. (@BrothaStills) April 28, 2023

Some fans were trying to get a major sports fix on Thursday night. Not only is the NFL Draft starting, but the NBA playoffs are in full swing.

YouTube TV is down while the NFL Draft and Celtics/Hawks is on pic.twitter.com/a7rCz9iBZW — Ulices (@11ulc) April 28, 2023

For these premier events, fans always expect their devices to work — especially when you’re paying good money for the service. Seeing YouTube TV down during such a major NFL function had to be infuriating.

Is anybody else with youtube tv getting an error code when they try watch the nfl draft? — We move. (@_AllUpOnThat) April 28, 2023

Hopefully YouTube TV gets everything figured out quickly. Otherwise, there’s going to be a lot more uproar on social media.

Fans upset with cost of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV

YouTube TV isn’t exactly winning over NFL fans right now. Crashing during the NFL Draft is reason enough for fans to be furious. But the anger actually started a few weeks ago.

The service revealed the price tags for NFL Sunday Ticket. It’s a bit on the expensive side.

Per NFL reporter Ari Meirov, the cost for YouTube TV subscribers comes in at $349 for the season or $249 if you purchase prior to June 6. If you want to bundle with RedZone, the price goes up to $389 or $289 before that June 6 deadline.

For those non-YouTube TV subscribers, it’ll be a tad more expensive.

The price goes up to $449 for NFL Sunday Ticket or $349 if purchased before June 6. The bundle with RedZone rings up at $489 or $389 before the deadline.

NFL Sunday Ticket was previously available on DirecTV. The service paid the league $1.5 billion for the rights to the package.

A lot of fans were upset with the cost.

“I was waiting to see what Sunday Ticket would cost on YouTube TV,” a fan wrote. “These prices are a HARD NO for me and YouTube TV has become way too expensive on it’s own, since all we do is watch sports on there. Time to cancel the subscription.”

Another individual wrote “YouTube Yall really going to be making Sunday ticket too effing expensive to afford? Direct tv had trouble for a reason. Yall forgot inflation is already fucking everyone? Common now. That’s ridiculous.”

YouTube TV is having a rough few weeks with the NFL.