NFL Fans Weigh in on Super Bowl LVII’s Slippery Field

If you’re watching Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, you might’ve noticed a handful of players slipping on the grass at State Farm Stadium.

There's really no excuse for the field being this slippery. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 13, 2023

Players from both teams have slipped on multiple occasions during the NFL’s biggest game of the year with potentially 100 million plus watching. Yeah, not exactly ideal. Making matters even worse, the NFL stepped in to make sure the playing surface was up to snuff. The league spent two years preparing the grass to be used Sunday night.

Grown at a local sod farm in Phoenix, it was installed two weeks prior to the game. The $800,000 grass has been rolled out each morning for daily sunshine. The result has been at least a half-a-dozen Eagles players changing their cleats. Interestingly enough, FOX‘s Tom Rinaldi noted that nobody on the Chiefs has switched cleats.

One fan said this could be due to Kansas City players coming out with longer cleats, expecting the conditions to be less than ideal.

“[Chiefs head coach] Andy Reid knew about this AZ field,” the fan wrote on Twitter. “Chiefs players all came out in longer cleats— we lost two players on this field this season. Andy wasn’t going to lose players in a Super Bowl. Nope. These tray/sod fields are problematic because they don’t have mature root systems.”

NFL Fans Sound Off on Super Bowl LVII Grass

With NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in attendance, fans blasted the league for spending nearly seven figures on grass that hasn’t been up to Super Bowl standards.

“Hey @NFL, this game is dangerous enough,” another fan wrote. “How can you have these elite athletes play on a field known to be slippery/dangerous all season? Then paint it to make it an ice rink! #SuperBowlLVII.”

From the NFL’s perspective, a slippery field was hardly the plan.

“For this one, obviously, we’re giving it a little extra care,” said Nick Pappas, an NFL field surface director, via the Associated Press this week. “We’ve got a lot of groundskeepers here for about a month, putting eyes on it, putting hands on it, working on it all day, every day, getting it ready for game day.”