NFL Films announces production of docu-series chronicling Jerry Jones and the Cowboys Franchise

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys announced that NFL Films and Skydance Sports are developing a docu-series on the franchise and team owner Jerry Jones.

The docu-series will chronicle Jones’ roots and rise to the top of the sports world by buying the Dallas Cowboys and leading them to three Super Bowl championships.

Jones grew up in Arkansas as the son of a community store owner. He played football at the University of Arkansas and then went on to be wildly successful in business and in the NFL.

Since purchasing the team, the Cowboys’ value has ballooned to $8 billion, ranking No. 1 in the league.

According to the news release, the docu-series does not yet have a title. However, it will spotlight the “stars and partners” in Jerry Jones’ journey, including Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders, Head Coaches Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer, Rupert Murdoch, and Phil Knight.

“The story of Jones and the Cowboys is uniquely American; one about the risks, the successes and failures, and the passionate pursuit to be involved in America’s Sport with America’s Team, all while advancing the game with a wildcatting mentality to grow the NFL and the Cowboys in spectacular fashion,” the release reads.

“When Jones risked everything to purchase the club in 1989, the team was coming off a 13-loss season and was losing in excess of $1 million a month. Less than a decade later, the Cowboys won three NFL titles and captivated fans around the world with their signature mix of bravado, talent and leadership. In similar fashion, Jones and the Cowboys were at the core of re-inventing the way the NFL’s business equation was constructed, blazing a new vision for marketing, branding, broadcasting and team venues across all of sports.”

NFL Films partners with Skydance Media

The production of the Jones and Dallas Cowboys docu-series is going to be the first project between Skydance Media and the NFL.

On behalf of the team and her father, Charlotte Jones, the Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer, provided a statement about the new partnership.

“It’s a true honor to be the first to partner with Skydance Sports and NFL Films on this very special and deeply personal project,” Jones wrote. “Sharing my father’s journey and his passion for the game, while presenting it in partnership with this talented and accomplished group will take sports fans, fans of business, families, and everyone watching on an adventure like none other.”