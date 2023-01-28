NFL Fines San Francisco 49ers Linebacker for Hit on Dallas Cowboys Running Back

Dre Greenlaw’s paycheck will take a hit for a hit he levied on Ezekiel Elliott last weekend. The San Francisco 49ers linebacker was slapped with a fine by the NFL on Saturday for the action.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that the league fined Greenlaw $10,609 for unnecessary roughness in San Francisco’s 19-12 win over Dallas in the NFC Divisional Round. He hit the running back after going out of bounds.

#49ers LB Dre Greenlaw was fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness – a late hit out of bounds on #Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott in last week’s playoff game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2023

The hit occurred in the second quarter of last Sunday’s game with the scored tied 6-6. Here’s a clip of late hit:

Dre Greenlaw with the late hit on Ezekiel Elliott pic.twitter.com/0BFIZUlT7S — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) January 23, 2023

Greenlaw ended Sunday’s game with six total stops, four of which were solo tackles. He also had one pass defended in the victory.

It’s not a major fine imposed by the NFL, but one that will still have Greenlaw thinking before levying another hit out of bounds in the future.

NFL Will Reportedly Look at 49ers Tackle on Tony Pollard

While we’re on the topic of NFL rules, the league will reportedly take a closer look on a tackle that resulted in a significant injury to Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard.

Pollard suffered the injury after a 49ers defender brought him down on a “hip drop” tackle. He suffered a fractured fibula and a high ankle sprain. The running back underwent surgery and there’s an expected four-month recovery period ahead.

The Washington Post reported that the NFL Competition Committee is expected to take a closer look at the play during the offseason. The league continues to work towards creating a safer game for players.

If the Competition Committee does make a recommendation, all 32 NFL owners must vote. It must receive 24 votes for approval in order for any changes to take effect.