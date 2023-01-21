NFL Fines Tom Brady For Dirty Play in Buccaneers loss to Dallas Cowboys

The NFL fined Tom Brady for unnecessary roughness. Yes, officials really can penalize a legendary quarterback for a play that crossed the line.

According to Ian Rapoport, the NFL fined Brady $16,444 for a move he made Monday night in a 31-14 home playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The league assessed a financial penalty after noting that Brady tried to trip Cowboys safety Malik Hooker.

In addition, the NFL assessed Ryan Jensen an $8,333.33 fine for the center’s part in the same play with the Dallas safety.

The Monday game might’ve been Brady’s last in the NFL. At 45, he’s assessing his football future. Brady retired this time a year ago only to change his mind.

Here’s the play in question. You can see Tom Brady go into a slide. It certainly looked like Brady was trying to trip Hooker.

Textbook form on the tackle from Tom Brady here pic.twitter.com/YT0E6HIOEh — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) January 17, 2023

Tom Brady Is a Free Agent. Will He Return to the NFL?

It’s likely that Tom Brady was extraordinarily frustrated most of the night. His Bucs were losing. And on this play, Brady had completed a pass to Chris Godwin, who fumbled the ball. Hooker picked up the fumble and was trying to get extra yards.

Brady didn’t make the tackle. But he probably got an assist. It’s not the first time this season the NFL fined him for the same sort of stunt. He got penalized for kicking Atlanta Falcon defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Brady completed 35 of his 66 attempts for 351 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. And that pick broke a personal Brady streak. He hadn’t thrown an interception in the red zone since 2019. Brady also saw another streak end. He’d been a perfect 7-0 in career starts against the Cowboys. Dallas now plays San Francisco, Sunday, while Brady stays home.