NFL Flexes Lions at Packers to Week 18 Sunday Night Football Primetime Slot

One final week in the regular season and we have a final flex decision for Week 18 of the NFL. The Lions and Packers will fill the prime-time spot. We’re going to get a classic battle this Sunday. Detroit and Green Bay – bitter rivals.

Just about everyone will be happy with this decision except Lions fans. It is no secret that Aaron Rodgers has a knack for embarrassing Detroit. He honestly looks forward to it, there’s no other way to explain it. Something about that team just makes him pop off on the football field.

At least, that’s how it used to be at times. In the last two games, the Lions have come out on top of the Packers. However, Green Bay won the last five games before that.

We’re going to see it in the Week 18 primetime slot thanks to the flex schedule. After some of the headlining games we’ve seen this season, let’s hope this one is worth watching.

Lions at Packers has been flexed into the Sunday night time slot as the final regular-season game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2023

Back in the first week of November, Green Bay just didn’t have it going on. Rodgers himself was even worse. He threw three interceptions and his team failed to put more than 9 points on the board despite having a touchdown pass.

Let’s just talk about this Lions team, though. They might be the hottest team in the NFL right now among those with an 8-8 record or similar. They embarrassed the Bears this past Sunday and will try to do the same to Green Bay this week.

Week 18 Flex Gives Lions Chance to Make Playoffs in Primetime

Two things have to happen if the Detroit Lions want to make the most of the Week 18 flex schedule. They have a chance to give their fans a show. Not only can they defeat the Packers, but they could make the playoffs with a win.

By the time the Lions and Packers take the field, both will know if they have a chance to make the postseason or not. Detroit and Green Bay need the Seahawks to lose to the Rams, and then they have to take care of business themselves.

That’s easier said than done, especially when one part of the equation is out of your control. Perhaps Aaron Rodgers has a vintage game up his sleeve. He sure hasn’t had a great season, but making the playoffs can make it all worth it.

This is going to either be a great season finale, or another 15-9 dud like the first go around. Let’s see what is in store for us. Lions and Packers, Week 18 flex puts them in primetime, only one will qualify for the playoffs.