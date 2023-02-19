Greg Olsen Sends Warning Shot to FOX, Tom Brady

Longtime NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game on February 1, putting an end to his illustrious 20-year career. While still playing, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal from FOX Sports to be a part of their broadcast team, which he announced in an interview with Colin Cowherd would start in the 2024 season.

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen currently holds the role as half of FOX’s No. 1 broadcasting team for NFL games alongside Kevin Burkhardt. And Olson recently spoke about potentially competing with Brady for that same job he currently holds.

“I just really never let myself lose the battle,” Olsen said. “And it was the same thing in TV, I have to compete against quarterbacks and Hall of Famers, and all the guys that are coming for the job that I have. Tom Brady, I’m sure you all read those news articles last week, couldn’t escape it.”

'NOT GONNA ROLL OVER & DIE' 🗣️ | Arguably, the greatest football player of all time is joining the FOX booth next year, and he's coming for Greg Olsen's job. Full Interview: https://t.co/oR2H5YbtFK @TaylorYoungNews pic.twitter.com/SSIygqJYBy — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) February 15, 2023

Olsen began his color commentating career during his playing days, getting in the broadcast booth during bye weeks on the backend of his playing career. He and Burkhardt replaced Joe Buck and Troy Aikman as the network’s top broadcast team ahead of the 2022 season. A gig that Olsen does not plan on giving up easily to anyone, even the GOAT.

“But my answer every time was I have all the respect in the world for Tom Brady, I mean who doesn’t right?” Olsen asked. “He’s the greatest, I get it, I understand why they went after him. But I’m not gonna roll over and die. I’m willing to do what these guys aren’t willing to do, and until they kick me out, I’m gonna sit there and do it.”

Brady’s resume as a football player is hard to deny, but will it translate to success in the broadcasting booth? Only time will tell, but Olsen is also aware that there could be a day where Brady assumes the role he currently holds.

“And maybe he does come and take my job one day, I can live with that. I get it, I understand the rules we all sign up for. I don’t ask for anybody’s sympathy, it’s been awesome, and I hope that answers your question,” Olson concluded.

Olsen made his way up in the broadcasting ranks quickly, and was a part of the broadcast team for FOX’s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII. He’s proven he’s a worthy tight end and broadcaster during his career, but will he be able to hold off the greatest quarterback of all time?