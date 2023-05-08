Former Oklahoma State cornerback Tre Flowers has found a new home, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Flowers has signed a one-year deal out of free agency with the Atlanta Falcons. Although the length of his deal is public, the salary figure is still under wraps at this point. The Falcons confirmed the news in a release on Monday.

Heading into his seventh year in the league, the corner will join his third team. The Seattle Seahawks drafted Flowers with the No. 146 pick in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The former Pokes standout played four seasons for Seattle before his release during the 2021 season. He started for the first two years with the Seahawks but hasn’t done so since. The Cincinnati Bengals picked him up and signed him on a one-year $1.85 million deal last April. His contract with Cincinnati expired in March, once again making him a free agent.

Through six seasons in the league, Flowers has accumulated four interceptions, 20 passes defense and five forced fumbles in his professional career. Last season with the Bengals, he posted 27 total tackles, a pick and three passes defensed.

The Atlanta Falcons have been making moves recently to secure the secondary. They signed Mike Hughes to a two-year deal, then traded a fifth-round pick for Jeff Okudah. They also added to the group via the draft, snagging Utah DB Clark Phillips III in the fourth round.

Hughes and Okudah are both former first-round draft picks. Meanwhile, Phillips was a significant contributor for the Utes for three seasons. In 2022, he posted six interceptions, along with 24 tackles, a sack and two scores.

More on the 2023 NFL offseason, free agency

The NFL 2023 calendar year began at 4 p.m. ET on March 15. At that time, contracts running through 2022 officially ran out, making those players free agents.

Prior to the beginning of free agency, teams had a chance to designate one franchise or transition tag player, starting on Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. ET and ending on March 7. There were 722 players due to hit free agency in 2023.

The legal negotiation period spanned from March 13 through March 15. The new year marked the beginning of all trades going official per the league office. April 21 marked the deadline to sign restricted free agents to offer sheets. On April 26, the deadline for teams to match restricted free agent offers sheets hit.