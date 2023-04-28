NFL GM goes scorched earth on negative stories about players being leaked ahead of 2023 draft

In hindsight, CJ Stroud’s NFL Draft moment represented only a sliver of Thursday’s festivities. But all the speculation that swirled around the Ohio State quarterback drew the ire of a general manager.

The Texans selected Stroud with the second pick of the first round. Most mock drafts a month ago had Stroud as the second-best NFL QB prospect on the board. However, so many stories about Stroud since then predicted that he’d slip for a variety of reasons. The stories all sprouted from unnamed sources.

Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard, whose Colts selected fourth, blasted the misinformation without naming specific prospects. And in a way, the misinfo also impacted Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. He went from possibly the first or second player selected to not hearing his name called in the first round.

“I get frustrated,” Ballard told reporters, although he landed Anthony Richardson, Florida’s coveted QB. “All the crap that comes out about these kids. It’s crap. Like, it’s bullshit. I’m sorry, but it’s bullshit. Like people that leak these stories, these negative stories on kids. I just don’t — I don’t agree with it. It’s bullshit.”

You get the idea about what Ballard thinks about the leaks. But let him continue this classic rant.

“These guys work their ass off to get where they need to be,” the Colts GM said. “And then all week you’ve got to read . . . and then they’ve got to answer questions. So, anyway, not on Anthony, it’s on some other kids in the draft (who) are good kids. And I thought (they took) a little bit of a beating that they shouldn’t have had to take.”

The NFL Draft pre-scout chatter was wrong on Will Levis as well. He was a late betting favorite to go No. 2 overall. But no one called his name as he sat with his family in the green room. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

If you follow all the daily NFL Draft details, then you know the Stroud speculation. There was talk of how he skipped out on the Manning Camp one summer. Someone leaked the results of his S2 Cognition test. He apparently scored in the 18th percentile. And that score was lowest amongst quarterback prospects. Then there was buzz that the Texans didn’t want to deal with Stroud’s agent. He also happened to represent former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

But right after Carolina made Bryce Young the top pick of the NFL Draft, the Texans selected Stroud at No. 2. Then before the analysts could really start breaking down the why’s, Houston traded with Arizona for pick three. The Texans then selected Alabama’s Will Anderson, who they wanted all along.

All Stroud could do was heave a sigh of relief that all the NFL Draft chatter had been so very wrong about him falling through the first round.

“I know that it’s meant to be,” Stroud told reporters. “I know that with this franchise, it’s going be something that I’m really going to take very, very seriously and I’m going to work my tail off to get some wins.”