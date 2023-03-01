NFL Groundskeeper, ‘The Sodfather,’ Slams League’s Handling of Super Bowl Field

George Toma — better known as “The Sodfather” — is breaking up with the NFL over their handling of the Super Bowl LVII field.

Toma gained his nickname and reputation through his work as a prominent groundskeeper, leading the preparation of every Super Bowl field. However, there’s been immense blowback over this year’s version, and Toma has announced he’s retiring from the game.

Speaking with ESPN, Toma cited issues with the NFL as why he’s calling it quits.

“I can’t take it anymore,” the 94-year-old told ESPN. “Me and the league are finished. They can’t tell me what to do anymore. We’re done.”

Alas, Toma believes the field was over-watered in the days leading up to the game. He thinks the problems could’ve been easily avoided.

Specifically, Toma referred to Ed Mangan, who he believes decided to overwater the field and caused the issues to arise.

“So, what he does, he waters the hell out of it and puts it right into the stadium and that’s it,” stated Toma. “Never sees sunlight again. He can’t do that.”

According to Toma, the field should’ve been watered in the morning and kept outside to dry before it was rolled into the stadium.

George ‘The Sodfather’ Toma on Ed Mangan: ‘He didn’t do s–t’

That’s not all though. Toma also accused Mangan of sanding the field too late, believing that it should’ve been done two or three times.

“He sanded it two weeks too late,” Toma added. “He had only one sanding. Should have had two or three sandings, but he didn’t do s–t. And that was it.

“And not only that, he didn’t take care of it. He wouldn’t listen to anybody.”

While the NFL reported that the field met their requirements, it’s evident Toma doesn’t believe it did. He would’ve done things differently. We’re sure the Philadelphia Eagles wish his voice was heard.

Nevertheless, George Toma must feel slightly vindicated following the events of Super Bowl LVII, even if he’s retiring due to the frustration it caused.