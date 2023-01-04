NFL Hall of Fame Delays Finalist Announcement Out of Respect for Damar Hamlin

With Damar Hamlin in a Cincinnati hospital fighting for his life, Pro Football Hall of Fame officials opted to reschedule an announcement of the newest finalists.

The announcement is a big deal, with the Hall of Fame committee revealing who of the modern-era players made the final 15 list. The committee planned to publicize the names Tuesday night on the NFL Network.

However, that all changed. The committee said that “out of respect” for Damar Hamlin, it would reschedule for at least a day. Making the Hall of Fame, obviously, is a huge deal. The NFL revealed the initial 129 nominees back in September. The list was whittled to 28. The finalist reveal is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday.

Eric Allen, CB

CB Jared Allen, DE

DE Willie Anderson, OT

OT Ronde Barber, DB

DB Anquan Boldin, WR

WR Henry Ellard, WR

WR J ahri Evans, OG

OG London Fletcher, LB

LB Dwight Freeney, DE

DE James Harrison, LB

LB Rodney Harrison, S

S Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR

PR/KR/WR Torry Holt, WR

WR Andre Johnson, WR

WR Albert Lewis, CB

CB Robert Mathis, DE/LB

DE/LB Darrelle Revis, CB

CB Steve Smith Sr., WR

WR Fred Taylor, RB

RB Joe Thomas, OT

OT Zach Thomas, LB

LB Hines Ward, WR

WR DeMarcus Ware, LB/DE

LB/DE Ricky Watters, RB

RB Reggie Wayne, WR

WR Vince Wilfork, DT

DT Patrick Willis, LB

LB Darren Woodson, S

The NFL world still is reeling as players and coaches try to absorb what happened to Damar Hamlin, a second-year safety for the Buffalo Bills. Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of the Bills game against Cincinnati on Monday Night Football. Those inside Paycor Stadium and millions watching at home watched as medical personnel treated Hamlin on the field.

Damar Hamlin Suffered Cardiac Arrest After Tackling Tee Higgins

Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He got up for several seconds, then fell back down. Doctors used CPR on the field to revive him. Plus, they needed to use an automated external defibrillator to restart his heart. Hamlin’s uncle told reporters, Tuesday, that his nephew also needed to be resuscitated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin is in critical condition at the hospital. He’s in ICU and on a respirator to help him breathe. Joe Rooney is Damar Hamlin’s friend and business representative. He told Good Morning America that his friend is fighting.

“He’s a fighter. I felt like, in the moment, there needed to be some clarity. Rooney told GMA. “He was awake at that time (when he was brought to the hospital) and now he’s sedated.”

Rooney said the family “is in good spirits. We’re honestly just taking it minute by minute, hour by hour.” Rooney told CNN Tuesday night that the family would not have another update to make unless it was something “major.”