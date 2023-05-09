NFL Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson graduates from Pitt at 65 years old

42 years after leaving Pitt, Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson has finally earned his degree and has graduated from the university.

Jackson, a 15-year NFL linebacker and a Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers (XXIX), graduated with a degree in social sciences from the College of General Studies at his alma mater on April 30.

“I was so close to it that it made no sense to not get it,” he said of his degree. “My mother would’ve loved it, my father wanted me to get it. I know they’d be proud of me.”

To him, it’s one of the greatest accomplishments of his life. His decision to go back to college and finish out his degree paves the way for other former NFL players to follow in his footsteps. It’s a great example of showing people, not just former NFL players, that it’s never too late to achieve a goal.

Jackson named NFL great Lawrence Taylor as one of the people that has shown interest in returning to school.

“I’d put it up with the Super Bowl and all,” he said after the graduation. “This is something I achieved personally on my own, so I’d put it right up with that … “A lot of ex-football players, they want to go back and finish. I got a lot of buddies. They see what I did. They want to go back now and get their degrees. All of them were pretty close. Now, a lot of them are going back.”

Rickey Jackson’s impact on the NFL

Jackson played 13 seasons as a linebacker for the New Orleans Saints from 1981 through 1993 before playing his final two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers. There, he won his first and only Super Bowl where they converted him to defensive end.

Altogether, Jackson compiled 128 career sacks and eight interceptions across 227 career NFL games. He would have more, but sacks were not listed as an official statistic until after his rookie season in 1982.

He was named first-team All-Pro in 1986, 1987, 1992, and 1993. Jackson was also named to six Pro Bowls before retiring after the 1995 season. Impressively, he missed two games over the final eight years of his pro career. Jackson was inducted into the 2010 Pro Football Hall of Fame for his efforts.

Prior to his NFL career, Jackson starred in his role at defensive end alongside Panthers legend Hugh Green. He was a second-team All-American in his final year at Pitt before being drafted by the Saints in the second round in 1981.