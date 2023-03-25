NFL Has No Rule Proposal On Table to Outlaw Controversial Tackling Method

Although reports surfaced that the NFL Competition Committee would look into potentially eliminating a controversial tackling method, it doesn’t sound like anything is imminent. A recent report from Pro Football Talk provided an update on the status of the “hip-drop tackle.”

The tackle method — which is incredibly difficult to define — came under scrutiny after Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard suffered a serious leg injury in a playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. It prompted the league to review the potential dangers of the style.

But, for now, it doesn’t appear any changes will be coming. Per PFT, the league released its rule changes for the upcoming season. There is no mention of outlawing the “hip-drop tackle.”

In January, The Washington Post reported that the league planned to take a closer look at “hip-drop tackles” because of the injury Pollard sustained.

The NFL’s Competition Committee might’ve done exactly that, but it didn’t find that changes would be necessary. At least before the start of the 2023 season.

The NFL continues to put a heavy emphasis on player safety and eliminating the most dangerous plays from the game. But because the “hip-drop tackle” is so difficult to define — and officiate — the league has decided not to make any alterations.

NFLPA Didn’t Want League to Ban Tackling Style

Usually the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) is all in favor of rule changes to aid in player health and safety. But when “hip-drop tackles” popped up, the NFLPA was ready to fight any alterations.

In a statement, the NFLPA said outlawing that type of maneuver would put defensive players at a disadvantage. It also stated that it would be difficult to officiate.

“League members of the NFL Competition Committee have indicated it is considering instituting a new playing rule prohibiting a tackling technique it described as the ‘hip-drop tackle.’ Despite this intent, the NFL also acknowledged they were having a difficult time defining a ‘hip-drop tackle,’” the statement said.

“While the players have consistently advocated for health and safety advancements, any prohibition on the ‘hip-drop tackle’ technique is unfair to players and unrealistic to implement. It places defensive players in an impossible position by creating indecision in the mind of any tackling player, puts officials in an unreasonable situation that will result in inconsistent calls on the field, and confuses our fans.

“We call on the NFL to reconsider implementing a rule prohibiting the ‘hip-drop tackle.’”

Fortunately, the league backed off the idea of changes. This is one battle the NFLPA won’t have to fight. At least before the start of the 2023 season.