NFL Insider: Buzz Rising on Blockbuster QB Trade Involving New England Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders are guaranteed to make a move at quarterback after cutting ties with Derek Carr after nine seasons. While the big name potentially available is Aaron Rodgers, there’s another under-the-radar possibility at hand for head coach Josh McDaniels — a member of his former team in the New England Patriots.

Dan Graziano of ESPN wrote Sunday that while Rodgers remains the main target for Las Vegas, Mac Jones could be a quarterback McDaniels and the Raiders’ brass turn their attention towards.

The Las Vegas Raiders remain a team to watch in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, whenever those kick off,” Graziano wrote. “Coach Josh McDaniels has long been an admirer of his, and Rodgers would be the best possible addition at quarterback if the Raiders and McDaniels are trying to win in the 2023 season.

“If they can’t get him, a lot of people in Indianapolis this week expect McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler to pursue free agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, whom they know from his time in New England early in his career. There’s also some chatter that McDaniels might try to acquire Mac Jones from the Patriots, though it seems unlikely New England would consider moving the 2021 first-rounder.”

Could Patriots’ Mac Jones Reunite with Raiders’ Josh McDaniels?

McDaniels and Jones have a relationship, with McDaniels serving as Patriots offensive coordinator during the latter’s rookie season in 2021. Jones was the most impressive quarterback in his class during his lone season working with McDaniels. He threw for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions on 67.6% passing, earning a Pro Bowl selection.

Jones’ numbers took a nosedive in 2022, as did the Patriots after making the playoffs the year prior. The Patriots went as far to Bench Jones in October in favor of 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe. New England won each of the two games in which Zappe started under center.