NFL Insider Explains Why Pittsburgh Steelers, Odell Beckham Jr. Are Perfect Match

The last time we saw Odell Beckham Jr. on a football field, he was catching passes for the LA Rams en route to the franchise’s 2022 Super Bowl victory. He got injured in that game and wound up missing all of this past season, but is now healthy enough to return next fall and is currently a free agent. With his track record — he started his career off with 1,000 yards in all five seasons where he played more than five games — Beckham becomes the hottest name on the market among wideouts.

So, he’ll have his choice of suitors in free agency, in all likelihood. At one point last season, rumors swirled suggesting Odell would sign with the Cowboys down the stretch. Alas, he ultimately didn’t sign anywhere last season, but now he’s officially looking for a new home.

NFL insider names one team that should sign Beckham

On ESPN’s Get Up on Monday morning, NFL reporter Sal Paolantonio was asked which team needs to have their sights set on the star wide receiver. His answer:

“I think it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Pittsburgh Steelers need to get on the map in that division. They need a guy who’s going to demand double teams. They have a lot of young wide receivers and I think Odell Beckham Jr. would help that young quarterback, Kenny Pickett, develop. And he’s perfect for that locker room, because you know the way Mike Tomlin runs that locker room. He is going to take care of Odell Beckham Jr. and bring him in and incorporate him into the Steeler system.”

Paolantonio also noted that the Steelers need to be making moves like a potential Beckham signing in order to keep up in their own division. The Bengals are kings of the castle right now in the AFC North with Joe Burrow and his cast of playmakers, meanwhile, Baltimore will still have Lamar Jackson for another year at least, so PIT needs to bring in talent to match those two divisional foes.

“They got to do something different,” says Sal Paolantonio. “Right now, in that division, the Steelers need to do something different because they’re falling behind big time with Cincinnati.”

Pittsburgh does have a second-year quarterback in Pickett who really showed some flashes towards the end of the season. As did rookie wideout George Pickens, who in one season has already developed a reputation for pulling in some ridiculous catches. Then there’s Najee Harris as a bulldozer running back who can also be elusive in the passing game. Add Odell Beckham to that mix and Pittsburgh may really have a dangerous unit on offense next fall.