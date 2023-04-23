NFL Insider: Interesting Developments in the Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens Standoff

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens remained engaged in a standoff stemming from the star quarterback’s trade request last month.

Jackson made the request just before the Ravens slapped the non-exclusive franchise tag on him. The non-exclusive franchise tag, worth $32.416 million for a quarterback, allows other teams to offer Jackson a contract. The Ravens have the option to match the deal, or decline in exchange for two first-round picks.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens are still in discussions with the 26-year-old on a long term deal. Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Sunday that Baltimore is hopeful Jackson will be the team’s quarterback for years to come.

“At least hearing that Baltimore is still trying,” Fowler said. “They are still hopeful that they can get a long term deal done. It’s not one of those things where they’re completely stagnant, sitting on this, waiting for him to sign the franchise tag. There have been some talks with Jackson and GM, Eric DeCosta. We’ll see how far it goes in terms of an offer sheet strong enough in guarantees to entice him.

“There’s been a big financial gulf between the team and the player. After the draft, it could be interesting because if a team strikes out on the quarterback front and doesn’t get the guy that they want in the first round, they could prepare an offer sheet and try to swing a trade with Baltimore.

“The stance with the team is still, that Lamar is going to be their quarterback. They hope for multiple years.”

Ravens Trying to Get Something Done with Lamar Jackson

The former MVP suited up in 12 games in 2022, throwing for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 62.3% passing. He added 764 yards on the ground and three scores. Jackson has shown to be a winner, carrying a 45-16 regular season record since entering the league in 2018.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Ravens offered Jackson a five-year extension worth $250 million with $175 million in guaranteed money. Jackson turned down the offer this past September.

Charles Barkley, the “Inside the NBA” analyst on TNT, fired off his opinion on the situation involving Jackson and the Ravens during a Tuesday appearance on “The Really Big Show” on 850 ESPN Cleveland.

“Lamar, you’re playing with fire, brother,” Barkley said. “… These dudes, they’re all billionaires. They’re not going to let you screw up their business model. You’ve got to take the best deal. It’s not even about Lamar. I know what they’re saying behind the scenes. They’re like, ‘Yo man, if you give this guy guaranteed money I’m going to have to give [Justin] Herbert guaranteed money, I’m going to have to give [Joe] Burrow guaranteed money… We can’t give all these guys guaranteed money.’”