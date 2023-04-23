NFL Insider: Latest on Aaron Rodgers Trade, Sticking Point and Potential Hurdle As NFL Draft Looms

There remains no deadline for a deal to materialize between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets involving quarterback Aaron Rodgers, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Sunday.

Fowler maintained it’s still “when, not if” a deal gets done, though the likelihood of something happening before first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday appears to be slim.

“Aaron Rodgers, I talked to a source who said it’s still a ‘when, not if’ situation with the Jets and Packers trade, but there’s still no hard and fast deadline,” Fowler said. “So Day 1 of the NFL Draft could come and go without a deal. I’m told, the Jets, in their meetings, have been operating as if they’re making the 13th overall pick and stay there and will not give that up.

“Day 2 could become very interesting because the Jets own the 42nd and 43rd pick. I spoke to a league exec yesterday, who said, ‘if I’m the Packers, I’m going after both those picks on Day 2 on the clock to try to get this deal done.’ We’ll See. Aaron Rodgers has that $52 million balloon payment that’s due to him.

“You know, I’ve asked around to find out if he’d need a long term deal to get that reworked. But I don’t get that sense right now that that would be a requirement for a trade. The Jets would be inheriting that money and they could figure all that out as they go.”

Adam Schefter previously said the draft existed as a “soft deadline” for a deal to get done.

Time Ticking on a Potential Trade Involving Aaron Rodgers

“I think [the draft] is the soft deadline,” Schefter said. “The clock is ticking on an Aaron Rodgers deal to the New York Jets. The two sides haven’t had a whole lot of contact, haven’t made a whole lot of progress. But that can change with just one phone call.

“Both sides need to figure out a way to get it done. Because the Jets need a quarterback and the Packers need the picks to surround their new quarterback, Jordan Love, with talent and playmakers. So, both sides should be motivated to get this done by next week.”

The Jets don’t seem to be stressing. During a recent event, former NFL quarterback and current analyst Boomer Esiason put Joe Douglas on the spot regarding the major move. He asked the general manager when Rodgers would join the Jets.

“He’s gonna be here,” Douglas answered emphatically.

Jets owner Woody Johnson seems intent on consummating a deal, but isn’t going to get out over his skis, either.

“I think we’re anxious. We’re anxious, I guess,” Johnson recently said. “We look forward, we’re optimistic. [And] we have a plan. We’re willing to stick with our plan. I don’t think anybody is hyperventilating.”