NFL Insider: Miami Dolphins Considering Surprising Move at QB

The Miami Dolphins have a big decision to make on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entering the 2023 NFL season.

Will Miami pick up the 2020 first-round pick’s fifth-year option? Perhaps allow him to play out his rookie deal? How about a long-term commitment to the 25-year-old? The options are aplenty, though an additional one remains, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson.

I’m told multiple people have been made aware within the #Dolphins organization that the team will explore all options at quarterback, per league source–this as the decision continues to linger on a long-term deal and the 5th-year option on Tua Tagovailoa. pic.twitter.com/c6Os0hdL7h — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 3, 2023

“Even though the reports were coming out at the end of this season that the experts expect Tua to be 100 percent when the time for football comes, league sources have told me again last night and today that there are members in the organization of the Dolphins who are aware that the team is exploring all of their options at quarterback, including potentially moving in a different direction from Tua,” Anderson said Friday, via Sports Illustrated. “So, yes, that is happening. That is part of the due diligence that a general manager should do when you are considering the concussion and the head history, the injury history in the head to Tua and what they’ve experienced.”

The Dolphins have until May 1 to make a decision on Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option. The option year in 2024 pays $23.2 million. Tagovailoa suffered two-known concussions during the 2022 regular season. The first came in Miami’s Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, which resulted in Tagovailoa being stretchered off the field. His second confirmed concussion occurred during the Christmas Day defeat to the Green Bay Packers. Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol the following day and remained until early February.

Miami Dolphins GM Admits to Concerns About QB Tua Tagovailoa’s Durability

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier admitted Wednesday the team has concerns about Tagovailoa’s durability.

“I can’t lie and say no,” Grier said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “But it’s not something that’s going to make us afraid to do something long term.”

Despite the injuries, Tagovailoa had a career season under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel. In 13 games, Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 64.8% passing. He set career highs with a 105.5 passer rating and a 68.9 QBR.