NFL Insider: New Team To Watch As Rumblings Grow About Trading Up Into Top 3 in NFL Draft

There’s a new NFL team jockeying for position at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft.

According to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, the Tennessee Titans are looking to find a dance partner. As they’ve undergone a face-lift behind the scenes over the offseason, perhaps a young quarterback could be on their mind.

“Can I give you the team that I have been told to keep an eye on that’s exploring this and looking into this?” said Jeremiah, via his podcast. “Again, this is just people around the league who said do not sleep on Numero 11. The Tennessee Titans.

“The two teams to keep an eye on with the trade-ups were the Raiders and the Titans.”

While it would be shocking to see the Carolina Panthers or Houston Texans move back, the third overall pick, held by the Arizona Cardinals, seems to be available. They don’t need a quarterback, and could look to bolster their roster with multiple picks.

But who could the Titans be targeting? Well, if you read the tea leaves, Kentucky’s Will Levis might be their guy. The franchise meeting with him this week.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Levis is meeting Tuesday with the Titans, who are doing their quarterback homework in a year where they really could use one if any of the top four guys fall down.

“Kentucky QB Will Levis is heading to Nashville for a Tuesday visit with the #Titans, per source. Levis is one of the draft’s top QBs, and Tennessee is doing due diligence on all top prospects to be prepared for every scenario at No. 11.”

Alas, if Will Levis is their guy, the Titans are far from the only NFL squad with interest.

We know Levis had dinner with other QB-needy teams Carolina and Las Vegas ahead of the Kentucky Pro Day a few weeks ago. He had the following to say on those two franchises.

“It was good, felt really good. Definitely could see myself being a franchise quarterback for each of those teams,” stated Levis. “So I mean, great to continue those relationships and they’re only going to get stronger over the next few weeks.”

Will Levis has plenty of suitors, but the Titans may be too smitten to look anywhere else. It’ll be something to watch as the 2023 NFL Draft approaches.

