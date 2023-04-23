NFL Insider: New York Jets, Green Bay Packers Re-engage Aaron Rodgers Trade Talks Ahead of NFL Draft

Remember when Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets dominated the news and never officially happened? That may finally change this week, ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Green Bay Packers have been standing their ground, but the Jets have done the same over the last month. Still, it only makes sense for the situation to end one way, with Rodgers going to The Big Apple. All that’s left to figure out is the compensation.

Evidently, we’re going to find out what Rodgers is worth to New York this week. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers and Jets are speaking one again. They’re hoping to get the deal done this week, likely by Thursday at the latest.

After a dormant couple weeks, the #Jets and #Packers recently re-engaged on trade talks surrounding star QB Aaron Rodgers, sources say. A deal is not imminent, but the two sides are at least talking — with hopes a deal can (finally) be done this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2023

“After a dormant couple weeks, the #Jets and #Packers recently re-engaged on trade talks surrounding star QB Aaron Rodgers, sources say,” tweeted Rapoport. “A deal is not imminent. But the two sides are at least talking — with hopes a deal can (finally) be done this week.”

Moreover, many expected the deal to be done in a matter of days after Rodgers’ appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. However, some of the context provided by the Packers quarterback is likely the reason he’s still in Green Bay.

The 39-year-old quarterback told McAfee he was 90 percent convinced he was going to retire before he took a late February isolation retreat. Darkness and his hostility towards Packer management convinced him otherwise.

Charles Robinson, who covers the NFL for Yahoo Sports, said the Packers and Jets had the “trade parameters worked out,” before the Rodgers appearance on the show.

“Then when Aaron went on Pat McAfee and said (he) was 90 percent retired when (he) went into the darkness retreat, I think it scared Woody.”

More on Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

Alas, Robinson is referring to Jets owner Woody Johnson. Here’s another scenario that spooked Johnson. He thought about what happened with the Broncos when they acquired Russell Wilson, thinking the former Seahawks star would solve everything. Instead, Denver fired its coach after a miserable season with Wilson at quarterback.

“I think that’s part of the nightmare scenario in Woody’s mind,” Robinson said. “What if it ends up being a super high pick. And all of the sudden it’s not (the Jets) anymore because a catastrophe happened and we didn’t protect ourselves.”

Nevertheless, the chance to land a player who would be the most talented quarterback in team history by far is too much for New York to pass up. The Jets believe they can win a Super Bowl, so it’s time to go all in on Aaron Rodgers.

Outsider’s Suzanne Haliburton contributed to this article.