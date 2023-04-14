NFL Insider: Non-Football Concerns Arise With Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Ahead of NFL Draft

If you judge a player’s NFL worthiness solely on his last game, then Georgia’s Stetson Bennett would be standing on stage in Kansas City later this month. The Bulldog quarterback would be front and center.

But if follow the draft — and who doesn’t — you probably have noticed the lack of buzz around Stetson Bennett, who led Georgia to consecutive college football national titles. Could he be a true draft after thought?

A year ago, the draft included only nine quarterbacks. In fact, Iowa State’s Brock Purdy was the ninth and he also earned draft’s Mr. Irrelevant. That’s because he was the final pick of the draft. Yet Purdy also ended the season as the starter for San Francisco, leading the 49ers to the NFC title game.

The final round this year might be Stetson Bennett’s draft ceiling.

In an article this week, ESPN divided the top quarterback prospects into tiers. Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud were the obvious choices for the first group. Coincidentally, one of them will be the top pick of the draft. Meanwhile, Stetson Bennett tops tier four. Those are the quarterbacks destined for the draft’s third day. Or maybe they become high-priority free agents.

The lowdown:

Based solely upon on-field play, Bennett might be as high as the sixth-best quarterback in the draft. Evaluators consider him a good processor who has above-average physical tools and is a playmaker without whom Georgia doesn’t win back-to-back titles. “Plays big in big games, quick-twitch, aggressive — sometimes that hurts him but he has confidence, which is what you want,” an NFL coordinator said.

Stetson Bennett helped win Georgia back-to-back national titles. But his draft stock may be falling. (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Stetson Bennett Reportedly Didn’t Interview Well at Combine

So yes, Stetson Bennett wins points for his confidence. But he apparently didn’t score major points in team interviews. Plus, while training for the NFL Combine, Bennett allegedly drank way too much and was arrested for public intoxication. Because he was a college football star, video of Bennett having a very bad night went viral.

Let’s check back in with ESPN with more Stetson Bennett analysis:

Bennett’s size (5-11, 192 pounds) is bound to be a concern for some teams. And many interviewed have non-football concerns about Bennett, who was arrested for public intoxication on Jan. 29 and did not receive universally high marks on combine interviews. Said an NFC exec: “To me, he’s clearly better than those other guys [in this tier]. He does some good stuff. But he might go undrafted. His pre-draft has not been good and there are questions about whether he’ll be the pro that you need out of a backup QB.”

But Stetson Bennett is in good company with the other quarterbacks in tier four. Stanford’s Tanner McGee is there, as his TCU’s Max Duggan. Coincidentally, Bennett and Duggan faced off against each other in the national title game. But it was Bennett who won the trophy. Now, will it translate to the draft?