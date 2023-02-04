NFL Insider: Pittsburgh Steelers Paying Heavy Attention To Particular Draft Prospect at Senior Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be scouting Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright during Saturday’s Senior Bowl. The Steelers would use him as a guard if drafted, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Wright was a former five-star recruit, per the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He was the No. 6 recruit in the nation during the 2019 cycle, and is expected to be selected between the second and fourth rounds of April’s NFL Draft.

During his career with the Vols, Wright has appeared in 46 games with 41 starts — including 33-straight. Wright finished the 2022 regular season not allowing a single sack on 829 total offensive snaps. Overall, he has logged 2,680 career snaps while making 26 starts at right tackle, 13 at left tackle and two at right guard.

What Wright Could Bring the Steelers

Wright was awarded with SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors twice this season. Once following Tennessee’s wins over Alabama (October 15), and the other against Kentucky (October 29). The senior was a semifinalist for the 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award for his efforts. Wright was also named to the Freshman All-SEC team at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

He was a part of the offensive line that blocked for the nation’s No. 1 offense. They averaged 538 yards and 47.3 points per game before the Vols’ Orange Bowl in over Clemson. He moved back to right tackle this year after playing on the left side in 2021 and did not allow a sack in 19 games.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The event will be held at the plaza just outside of Union Station. Round 1 of the NFL Draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on the first night of draft festivities.