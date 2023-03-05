NFL Insider Predicts Surprising Landing Sport for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield, the former No. 1 NFL draft pick, could be sticking around California and swapping a Rams jersey for scarlet and gold gear.

Sure, Mayfield’s presence in the NFL free agency market isn’t creating a huge buzz. Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr have sucked away all the oxygen. Plus, teams need to keep an eye on Baltimore to see what the Ravens do with Lamar Jackson. And Jimmy Garoppolo is a nice veteran option.

Then there are all the flashy rookies-to-be. They took center stage at the NFL Combine Saturday. There could be as many as four selected among the top five picks in next month’s draft.

But Baker Mayfield could be a viable option for at least one team. That’s the San Francisco 49ers. Albert Breer, an NFL insider for Sports Illustrated, connected Mayfield’s name as a 49er target in a column he wrote about the quarterbacks showing off at the combine. Mayfield, the former Heisman winner from Oklahoma, could be a San Fran candidate because of the health of another ex Big 12 star.

Breer wrote: “Niners GM John Lynch conceded this week that the timing of Brock Purdy’s surgery on his injured right elbow could force the team’s hand on looking for a veteran to throw into the mix. I don’t, for what it’s worth, think that San Francisco’s going to break the bank. But I could absolutely see Lynch and Kyle Shanahan going in on someone like Baker Mayfield, who has experience in that type of offense and a boatload of starting experience. Keep an eye on that one.”

Baker Mayfield could be an option for the 49ers because of Brock Purdy’s injury in the NFL title game against the Eagles. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield Was Toast of NFL Five Years Ago

Baker Mayfield’s status definitely tumbled over the past year. Remember that he was the toast of the NFL when Cleveland selected Mayfield with the top pick of the 2018 draft. But the Browns placed Mayfield on injured reserve at the end of the 2021 season, then traded for Deshaun Watson from the Texans.

Mayfield asked for a trade. The Carolina Panthers sent the Browns a conditional fifth-round draft pick for Mayfield. But the quarterback only spent a few weeks in Charlotte. He suffered a high ankle sprain. And he lost his starting job. Mayfield got his release and signed with the Los Angeles Rams in December. The Rams needed a veteran QB after Matthew Stafford was lost for the season. Mayfield was the starter in LA two days after he signed.

The 49ers could be a soft landing spot for Baker Mayfield. San Fran went through four quarterbacks last season and still almost made it to the Super Bowl. Brock Purdy, the rookie, led the team to the NFC title game. But Purdy tore a ligament in his right elbow and needs major surgery normally reserved for baseball pitchers to repair it.

Meanwhile, the Rams could re-sign Mayfield to back up Stafford. The Pro Football Network reported that Mayfield’s team wants to see where Rodgers and Carr sign before testing the rest of the QB market. The site said that “all options are on the table, including Mayfield re-signing with the Rams in a backup role.” Mayfield doesn’t want to sign with a team considered to be rebuilding. (San Francisco certainly isn’t rebuilding).