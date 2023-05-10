NFL insider predicts Titans QB Malik Willis in danger of being cut just one year after being drafted

The writing started to be on the wall for Malik Willis as a Tennessee Titan the moment the team traded up to take another quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. With Will Levis now on the roster as a second-round selection, Willis is likely the odd man out.

The Titans traditionally roster just two quarterbacks. And with seasoned starter Ryan Tannehill coming back from injury and Levis penciled in as backup, Willis might be searching for a new employer.

Willis, “a third-round pick last year, is the odd man out as long as Tannehill is on the roster. Levis is going to be on the team, and the Titans don’t typically keep three quarterbacks on the 53,” Fox Sports’ Ben Arthur wrote recently.

Willis, a third round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, struggled as a passer during his rookie season when pressed into action. He played in eight games, starting three. He completed 50.8% of his passes (31-for-61) for 276 yards and three interceptions. Willis was modestly successful running the ball, but not so effective to overcome his passing deficiencies.

But the virtue of taking a quarterback with a third round pick is not being wed to him. As it stands, the Titans owe Willis a little more than $1 million for 2023, according to Over The Cap. The Titans stand to save about a third of his salary if they cut Willis.

If Willis does come available, he will likely have suitors to be a developmental backup, perhaps stashed on a practice squad. A team with a running quarterback like the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles or Chicago Bears could be logical landing spots. Still, any team signing Willis at this point is making a low-risk bet on his physical upside.

And a rookie usurping Willis as a backup is a clean encapsulation of what NFL teams think of the second-year player.

Tannehill made waves after the Willis pick in 2022 and struck a more diplomatic tone after the Titans selected Levis

Tannehill made headlines a year ago by saying he didn’t think it was his “job to mentor” Willis. Now with Levis on the roster, it doesn’t seem that his stance has changed, though he was less blunt about it.

“We’ve been down this road before,” Tannehill said in a recent press conference. “It’s definitely a bit of a deja vu. (Coach) Mike (Vrabel) and (GM) Ran (Carthon) make those decisions. It’s my job to go out and win football games.”