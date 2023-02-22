NFL Insider Provides Surprising Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Update

ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington doesn’t believe the door is closed on Aaron Rodgers returning to the Green Bay Packers for a 19th season in 2023.

Making an appearance on “Get Up” Wednesday, Darlington said he recently had a conversation “with a very important Green Bay Packers source.” The source strongly believes Rodgers will return to Green Bay — bringing an end to the saga surrounding the 39-year-old.

“[Green Bay] looks at the contract that Aaron Rodgers signed last year, the commitment that he gave to the team, and believes that at the end of the day, Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Packers,” Darlington said, via NBC Sports.

Darlington added that discourse Rodgers could be dealt to AFC teams such as the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders “is being overhyped.”

Rodgers recently embarked on a four-day darkness retreat which he hopes will allow him to make a decision on his NFL future.

“For sure, it’s a real thing, 100 percent,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee earlier this month of a potential retirement. “That’s why it’s going to be important to get through this week and to take my isolation retreat and just to be able to contemplate all things my future. And then be able to make a decision that I think is best for me moving forward. And in the highest interest of my happiness and then move forward.”

The Packers owe Rodgers $110 million on the three-year, $150 million contract extension he signed with the team last offseason. He will earn a $58.3 million bonus if he plays next season. Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 64.6% passing in 2022. Rodgers’ 39.4 QBR was the lowest mark of his career.

Allen Lazard Says Aaron Rodgers is the Greatest QB of All-Time

Whether he returns to Green Bay or not, that doesn’t change how Packers receiver Allen Lazard feels about Rodgers. He recently told TMZ Sports that there’s no question the four-time league MVP is the best to ever do it.

“The greatest of all time,” Lazard said. “Not might, no might. Drop the might. He’s the G.O.A.T. … The best person to ever pick up a football and throw the ball. I’ll leave it at that.”