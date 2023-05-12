Dalvin Cook might not be a Minnesota Viking much longer. Coming off a shoulder surgery and owed a hefty sum by the Vikings, one NFL insider reported that the Pro Bowler could be on the market.

ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini said “all signs points” to the Vikings releasing Cook. This comes days after ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said that this could be the end for Cook in Minnesota.

Cook, who turns 28 in August, signed a massive contract extension with the Vikings in 2020. He has three years left on his contract and is owed more than $35 million.

By cutting him, the Vikings would save almost $6 million against the salary cap in 2023.

Cook also had shoulder surgery this offseason to address a torn shoulder labrum he’d played with since 2019.

The hope is the surgery will have Cook healthy enough to play a full slate of games for the second time in his career. He played all 17 games in 2022, the first time in his pro career he’d played in every regular season game.

But with the Vikings continuing to retool the roster under head coach Kevin O’Connell, Cook might be playing elsewhere. The Vikings already have Alexander Mattison under contract and drafted DeWayne McBride out of UAB in the seventh round. They also have Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler under contract.

The Vikings took Cook from Florida State with the 41st overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. Cook’s averaged 82.1 rushing yards a game in 73 contests. He’s been an able pass catcher, too, averaging around 25 yards per game as a receiver.

He’s also been a Pro Bowler the past four seasons, more than half of his seven-season career, to date.

If Cook does hit the free agent market, he’d be a solid bet to take for a running back needy team.

Adam Schefter believes Dalvin Cook’s future in Minnesota is uncertain

Not long ago, the Vikings made him one of the highest paid ball carriers in the league. Now, Cook could be looking for a new team to run the rock for in 2023.

“I think there is some real question as to whether or not he will be in Minnesota this upcoming season,” reported Schefter, per Dov Kleiman. “I think it’s fair to say his future is in question.”

The noise surrounding Cook and a potential departure from Minnesota will likely only grow in the coming weeks.