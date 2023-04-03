Free agent NFL receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has an official offer on the table.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens have made an offer to the 30-year-old wideout who is coming off a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI in February 2022. The offer was made after Beckham Jr. visited with the Ravens among other teams at the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix last week.

Update: The #Ravens have offered WR Odell Beckham a contract, via @AdamSchefter



It seems that the #Jets and #Ravens are the two teams in the mix for Odell, with the #Rams also possibly in the mix. pic.twitter.com/Nt1yJm45ft — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 3, 2023

“The Baltimore Ravens have met with Odell Beckham Jr.,” Schefter said on NFL Live Monday. “They’ve presented him with their own offer.”

Beckham Jr., 30, was key to the Los Angeles Rams’ success in 2021. In eight games, he hauled in 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns. In eight seasons, Beckham Jr. has 7,367 yards on 531 receptions and 56 touchdowns. The three-time Pro Bowler reportedly sat out the entirety of the 2022 season to focus on his rehab.

A healthy Beckham Jr. would likely serve as the top pass-catching option for the weapon-hungry Ravens, who received little production from the receiving position in 2022. Veteran Demarcus Robinson led all Ravens receivers with 48 receptions for 458 yards. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews paced all pass catchers with 73 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns.

Beckham Jr. recently fired back at reports that he’s looking for a contract worth $15-20 annually.

“April fools was yesterday no?” Beckham Jr. asked on Twitter Sunday. “I be so confused where all these reports and numbers are comin from ‘per source.'”

The New York Jets also have interest in Beckham Jr.’s services. The three-time Pro Bowler met with New York last week and is reportedly on Aaron Rodgers’ wish list of players for the Jets to acquire. Rodgers remains a Green Bay Packer as the two sides have yet to come to terms on trade compensation.

Who Would Be Throwing the Ball to Odell Beckham Jr. in Baltimore?

At this point, it’s fair to question who would be throwing Beckham Jr. passes if he strikes a deal with Baltimore. Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, requested a trade after the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him. The non-exclusive franchise tag, worth $32.416 million for a quarterback, allows other teams to offer Jackson a contract. The Ravens have the option to match the deal, or decline in exchange for two first-round picks.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is optimistic the team and Jackson will find peace before the start of the 2023 season.

“It’s an ongoing process,” Harbaugh said. “I’m following it very closely, just like everybody else is here and looking forward to a resolution. I’m excited. Thinking about Lamar all the time. Thinking about him as our quarterback. We’re building our offense around that idea. I’m just looking forward to getting back to football and I’m confident that’s going to happen.”