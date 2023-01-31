NFL Insider Reveals Reason Why Sean Payton Hasn’t Been Hired Yet

Sean Payton’s name is linked to so many NFL coaching vacancies. Yet he hasn’t been hired. What might be going on?

First, let’s set up what’s happened so far. The Arizona Cardinals unofficially bowed out, Tuesday, for Sean Payton. The Broncos also don’t appear to be interested anymore in the former head coach of the Saints. There was buzz about Payton heading to Houston, but the Texans look to be hiring a former star player.

There even was buzz that Jerry Jones could get rid of Mike McCarthy in order to hire Payton for the Cowboys. That never happened.

But Sean Payton didn’t suddenly turn into a bad coaching candidate. It’s just that the asking price could be too high. There’s Payton’s expected salary demands of up to $25 million a year. Plus, the Saints still own the rights to Payton, so any team must pay compensation. Think of it as a trade.

NFL insider Dov Kleiman reported it’s all about the draft picks. Sean Payton told interested teams to expect to send a first-round selection to the Saints. The team doesn’t have one this April. But the price is even higher. New Orleans GM Mickey Loomis wants a pair of first-round picks.

The non-hiring of Sean Payton points to teams not wanting to give up so much of their future to gain this year’s coach.

While Sean Payton told teams that he expects the #Saints to only ask for a mid-1st rounder for him in a trade, that's not the case.



"What teams have heard from Saints GM Mickey Loomis is two 1st round picks."



That's part of the problem with hiring Sean Payton, per @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/xWhJ2PBdt8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 29, 2023

Sean Payton Can Develop a Quarterback and Revive an Offense

The 59-year-old Payton coached the Saints from 2006-21. The former quarterback led New Orleans to a Super Bowl victory in 2009. And Payton and quarterback Drew Brees kept the Saints in contention for years. There’s no questioning Payton’s impact on offenses and QB development.

Arizona was thought to be a Payton landing spot. But the Cardinals are looking beyond Payton after firing Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals are interviewing both coordinators of the Cincinnati Bengals. So that means Cincy defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan are in the running. Plus, Callahan also is up for the head coaching spot with the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who appeared on Tuesday’s Pat McAfee show, said that both Payton and Michigan Wolverine coach Jim Harbaugh still are options for the Broncos, who can afford most any candidate.

Rapoport said the Broncos are collecting themselves, deciding whether to go for new candidates or circle back to older names.

“Until Sean Payton says I’m definitely going back to TV and Jim Harbaugh signs with Michigan, they’re both in consideration,” Rapoport said. And it’s not a surprise name. “I was told very strongly it is not somebody we don’t know,” Rapoport told McAfee.

"Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh are still options for the Denver Broncos"@RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/6EH2cB9Dw5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 31, 2023

And early in the hiring process, Sean Payton appeared to be a great candidate for the Houston Texans. But the Texans may be focusing on former Houston linebacker DeMeco Ryans. The current 49ers defensive coordinator is interviewing with the Texans this week.

The Texan social media team tweeted early Tuesday afternoon: “we have completed additional discussions with DeMeco Ryans regarding our head coaching position.”

So, where might Sean Payton go? Do you have an extra first round pick you can spare?