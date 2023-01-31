NFL Insider Reveals Severity of Brock Purdy Injury Following 49ers Loss to Eagles

A day after suffering an arm injury in the NFC Championship Game, we know the diagnosis for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero provided the inside scoop on Monday.

Per Pelissero, Purdy suffered a “complete tear of the UCL in his throwing elbow” during Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He will undergo surgery for the injury.

The goal for Purdy is that the injury can be repaired and that he won’t undergo Tommy John surgery. If it can be repaired, the quarterback is expected to be ready for training camp.

Purdy suffered the injury early in the NFC Championship Game. Josh Johnson came in to replace the quarterback, however, he also left the game with injury.

Running back Christian McCaffery then had to take snaps at quarterback for the 49ers.

Purdy did fantastic work for San Francisco considering he entered the year third on the depth chart. He played in nine games, throwing for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns with just four interceptions. The rookie gunslinger led the Niners to the NFC Championship Game.

In the playoffs, Purdy completed 41-of-63 passes for 569 yards and three touchdowns.

Ric Flair Doesn’t Want to Hear About Brock Purdy’s Injury

A lot of us understand the severity of Brock Purdy’s injury. We also understand why he left the NFC Championship Game after taking the hit. But WWE legend Ric Flair doesn’t want to hear it.

Flair took to Twitter after Purdy left Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. He wasn’t a big fan of the quarterback standing on the sidelines.

“[email protected], I Crashed In An Airplane!!! Get In The Game! WTF!!!” Flair tweeted.

So, a little elbow injury isn’t good enough for Purdy to miss the action, according to Flair. We’d like to hear if “Nature Boy” still has the same thoughts after learning the extent of the quarterback’s injury.