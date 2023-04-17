NFL Insider: Russell Wilson Has Rejected Trades To Two NFC East Teams Ahead of 2022 Season

By the end of his time with the Seattle Seahawks, everyone knew that Russell Wilson was going to be traded. However, he had a say in what team he was actually going to be traded to. That turned out to be the Denver Broncos in the end.

However, it’s now being reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport that Wilson rejected a trade to either the Philadelphia Eagles or Washington Commanders.

“I’ll give you one from last year, just so I don’t ruin anything from this year,” Rapoport said. “There were times last year where I was convinced at the Combine that either the Eagles or the Commanders were going to trade for Russell Wilson.”

Video: "It turned out that it was not something he was into, and he was only into going to the Broncos."pic.twitter.com/6G1jzE54Tn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 16, 2023

“That was one where you kind of stopped everything and were like, ‘hang on.’ Now, it turned out that was not something he was into and he was only into going to the Broncos. But, as far as stop everything and get to work, that was something that I think shook my brain a little bit.”

It’s pretty incredible to think about how different the 2022 season would have gone if Russell Wilson went to one of those NFC East teams. In particular, if he went to the Eagles. Would the Eagles still have been a Super Bowl team? Jalen Hurts just signed a massive extension, but where would he be if the Eagles added Wilson?

For Denver, Russell Wilson was a pretty big disappointment. He had only 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during the season. It was a season that saw Denver finish 5-12 and fire the team’s head coach. That was good for a fourth-place finish in the AFC West.

Ron Rivera Called Washington Being Sold a Relief

Dan Snyder has long since been a controversial owner. This led to a cloud sitting over the Washington Commanders as he sold the team. That sale has happened now and head coach Ron Rivera says it’s a relief.

“It really seemed like a load was lifted, because everybody was on pins and needles for the last couple of months,” Ron Rivera said. “You kind of wondered what was going to happen.”

For now, though, the Washington coaching staff is focused on the NFL Draft. River said, “We got right back to the draft meetings. We’ll still be business as usual.”