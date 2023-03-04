NFL Insider Says Aaron Rodgers is Down to This One Team or Retirement

The NFL community and more importantly, the Green Bay Packers, are awaiting a decision from Aaron Rodgers concerning his future.

The 39-year-old quarterback recently returned from his four-day darkness retreat, spilling the details on the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast.” Rodgers discussed his future, saying a decision would come “soon enough.”

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rodgers could very well make a decision based on two options. Neither involve a return to the Packers for a 19th season.

Could Aaron Rodgers Leave the Packers for the Jets?

“My sense is there continues to be more and more signs about him leaving Green Bay,” Schefter said Friday, via Bro Bible. “And I think in the end, my sense is ultimately it will come down to whether he wants to play elsewhere, which would be really the New York Jets, or whether he wants to retire. To me, those are the two most logical options and the two most likely scenarios here. But again, we have not heard from Aaron Rodgers himself.

“We have heard the Packers talk about Jordan Love and how much belief they have in him and how much progress he’s made. And I think he’s their quarterback of the future here, clearly. And they continue to wait for the decision from Aaron Rodgers, who knows that at some point in time, he’s said the Packers have had conversations about him with other teams… That’s why I believe that it’s going to either be the New York Jets or retirement in the end. And we’ll show how this shakes out, but there’s nothing yet from Aaron Rodgers. It has to come soon.

“We are basically under two weeks until the start of the league year. We await his word and at some point, something’s going to have to happen here because Derek Carr’s waiting to see where’s Aaron Rodgers wants to go. These teams need decisions from the quarterbacks and everything right now is being hung up while we wait to hear from No. 12.”

Aaron Rodgers Would Walk Away From Major Paycheck if He Retires

The Packers owe Rodgers $110 million on the three-year, $150 million contract extension he signed with the team last offseason. He will earn a $58.3 million bonus if he plays next season. A soft deadline of March 15, the day free agency begins, exists for Rodgers to make a decision.

Rodgers would certainly be of interest to the quarterback-needy Jets, who might want to move on from 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson after two disappointing seasons.